Heidi Crouch Joins Montecito Bank & Trust’s Goleta Branch

She joins the team as a vice president and branch manager

Montecito Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that Heidi Crouch has joined the bank as vice president and manager of the Goleta Branch.

“We are excited to have Heidi join our branch management team. With 10 years of experience in financial services, we are looking forward to her valuable contributions,” said Janet Garufis, the bank’s president and chief executive officer. “Heidi brings a fresh and energetic perspective while sharing our common values of providing our customers a world-class experience.”

Crouch grew up in Northern California and is a graduate of San Francisco State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She worked her way from teller to branch management with Mechanics Bank in Oakland during her tenure.

She likes to be involved with the community and is transferring her Rotary membership to the Rotary Club of Goleta. Crouch is already volunteering time this summer at Franklin Elementary School, participating in the Sun Financial Literacy Program, and has joined the Leadership Committee for the American Heart Association.

Her fiancé is a Westmont College baseball coach, and together they plan to be active in the community.

Montecito Bank & Trust has branch offices in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Montecito, Carpinteria, Ventura and Westlake Village. The bank offers a variety of competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and consumers.

— Carolyn Tulloh is director of marketing for Montecito Bank & Trust.