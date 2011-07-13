Friday, June 1 , 2018, 5:25 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Law Bowl Raises More Than $17,000 for Santa Barbara Teen Court

Legal, law enforcement, judicial and business communities team up

By Jane Highstreet for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse | July 13, 2011 | 9:05 p.m.

The fourth annual Law Bowl took place at Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond in May and raised much-needed funds to support the local Teen Court program of the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

The Santa Barbara Legal Secretaries Association in conjunction with Santa Barbara Women Lawyers and the Santa Barbara Paralegal Association raises an unprecedented $17,062.68 for Santa Barbara Teen Court.

A special check presentation was made Monday by Mary Corralejo of Reicker, Pfau, Pyle & McRoy to the CADA Board of Directors.

The oldest Teen Court in California, Santa Barbara Teen Court acts as early intervention for first-time offenders by diverting them out of the traditional juvenile justice system. Defendants avoid a criminal record while still being held accountable for their actions. All functions of Teen Court are carried out by teens and for teens and sentences include jury duty, community service, counseling and educational classes.

“We couldn’t be more delighted by the hard work of these dedicated women,” said Penny Jenkins, president and CEO of the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. “This was a collaborative effort from start to finish, and we had a lot of fun in the process.”

Teams were made up of members of the legal, law enforcement, judicial and business communities, along with teens participating in the Teen Court program. All bowled against each other in friendly competition for a chance at the first-place teen and adult team trophies.

— Jane Highstreet is a media and special events coordinator for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

