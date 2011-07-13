Friday, June 1 , 2018, 5:36 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Resurfacing of State Route 225 in Santa Barbara Continues Through Friday Morning

Striping that will reduce the road between Loma Alta and Meigs from four to two lanes

By Jim Shivers for Caltrans | July 13, 2011 | 7:12 p.m.

A project to resurface State Route 225 from Las Positas to Castillo Street in Santa Barbara is continuing this week during the overnight hours.

Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday night through Friday morning.

Caltrans will remove striping before applying a thin layer of micro-surfacing, designed to extend the life of the highway. Temporary striping will be placed on these lanes for seven days to allow for this resurfacing material to cure properly.

The final phase of this project will include the installation of permanent striping that will reduce State Route 225 between Loma Alta Drive and Meigs Road from four to two lanes.

The project has support from the Santa Barbara City Council and the Mesa community.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by the end of July.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through Caltrans work zones. Click here for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.

 

