No Leads Yet in Robbery Attempt at Victoria Market

Santa Barbara police say the clerk chased out two men who appeared to have a gun

Santa Barbara police said Wednesday they have no suspects in Monday night’s robbery attempt at Victoria Market, 1235 Olive St.

Police Lt. David Whitham said two white male adults in black clothing, one wearing a red Halloween-style mask, walked into the market about 11 p.m., brandished what appeared to be a gun and demanded money. He said the clerk didn’t speak English well and chased them out after realizing the weapon looked like a toy.

“I certainly wouldn’t do it if it wasn’t a fake gun,” Whitham told Noozhawk.

The suspects were last seen heading north on Olive Street in a late model, white Chevy Impala.

When police arrived on the scene, a female employee helped translate the clerk’s story.

“There’s no suspects or leads we’re following up on,” Whitham said.

The robbery remains under investigation.

