County Supervisors Approve Proposed Redistricting Map

Few changes are made to Santa Barbara County's five supervisorial districts

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | July 13, 2011 | 8:50 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a redistricting map with few changes after considering 16 proposals for redrawing the five supervisorial districts.

The 3-2 vote came after months of public outreach and workshops, and new maps will come back to the board on Aug. 2.

There are few changes, the largest being the division of Santa Maria and Lompoc, shown on the map proposals by bright green areas.

The goal of redistricting is to balance representation by North and South County, population and communities of interest. Each of Santa Barbara’s five districts has 84,000 to 86,000 residents.

Goleta resident George Relles drew the chosen map, and Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf asked that about 900 people be moved to her district from the First District to preserve the Mesa area.

Approved Redistricting Plan Proposal by George Relles

