SCEEP to Shine a Light on Energy Efficiency at Solar SUNday

The South County Energy Efficiency Partnership will participate in the Community Environmental Council’s 2011 Solar SUNday Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol Road.

At the SCEEP booth, festival participants can learn energy efficiency tips and Southern California Edison customers can take home a free compact fluorescent light bulb (CFL).

Through SCEEP, festival participants who are Southern California Gas Co. customers can also sign up to receive a free energy-efficiency kit or enter an hourly drawing for Light Emitting Diode (LED) giveaways.

Before adding solar panels to a home or office, energy managers and solar installers recommend ensuring that the building or home is as energy efficient as possible. Using energy-efficient CFLs and LED lighting helps to lower energy use and reduce cost. Throughout the day, SCEEP representatives will lead hands-on demonstrations, comparing how much energy it takes to power incandescent light bulbs versus energy-saving CFLs and LEDs utilizing a special hand-crank demonstration device.

Southern California Gas Co. customers can register at the SCEEP booth to receive an Energy-Efficiency Starter Kit, containing three faucet aerators and a low-flow showerhead, allowing air to enter into the water stream to maintain a high-pressure flow while reducing water usage. SCEEP will also give out information on residential and business rebates that are available from Southern California Edison and from Southern California Gas Co.

“SCEEP is committed to showing the community how to be as energy-efficient as possible,” said Jim Dewey, facilities and energy manager for the city of Santa Barbara and a SCEEP spokesman. “We are a resource for everyone in the South County as we continue to move into a more energy-efficient future.”

Click here for more information or call 805.963.0583 x109.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist representing SCEEP.