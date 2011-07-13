Tim Durnin: Meeting Some of Seattle’s Finest on Public Transportation

When traveling in a new locale, I am sure to take advantage of public transportation. I have found it tells a great deal about the life of that particular city and the people who live there.

I often find unfolding dramas, short stories played out in the length of a bus, trolley or subway ride. Seattle did not disappoint in this regard.

Our first trek into the city gave us witness to the high school reunion of two young women who had not seen each other since their graduation six years before. The whole bus seemed to delight in the coincidence. The two young women talked the entire 30-minute ride into the city — the excited, animated chatter of catching up and reconnecting. Looking on, their fellow commuters were taken in.

Seattle commuters differ strangely from other cities I have visited. They are more alert and engaged. They look you in the eye and smile. Conversation comes easily.

I was traveling with my oldest daughter, Bailey. While on the bus we were pouring over maps trying to get our bearings. We stepped off in the middle of downtown, looked around and up through the towering buildings, admittedly bewildered. One of our fellow riders approached to help.

Irene, a young professional on her way to an accounting job, immediately took control. She insisted on walking us to our final destination six blocks away. Who does that?

She told us she worked right where we were going and dutifully escorted us the entire way. She pointed out special landmarks and offered suggestions about what to do as we made our way. Departing, we said our goodbyes and watched as Irene walked back exactly as we had come. It was gratifying to know there are still people willing to go out of their way.

On one excursion we met a family from Sri Lanka — a father, his wife and two daughters. We were greeted with four broad, sincere and perpetual smiles. There was an immediate connection.

The father is on the board of the Lions International Eye Hospital in Sri Lanka, and he was eager to connect. There was a refreshing ease and innocence to the whole encounter that was sealed with photographs and friendly embraces as we said goodbye.

We hopped on the ferry to Bainbridge Island on what must have been one of the most perfect evenings of the year. It was balmy and crystal clear heading across Puget Sound. As we departed, looking across the stern, the city skyline was a picture of perfection.

A fisherman from Alaska introduced himself to me on board the ferry. He had missed his boat for the next catch and was simply waiting in Seattle for the boat’s return.

A young man in his 20s with remarkably bad teeth, Brian was reflective about the whole affair. “I’ll be on probation for a few trips, but it’s no big deal.” We talked for most of the 30-minute crossing. I waited for a request for money but it never came. When I offered, Brian refused, explaining, “I just wanted somebody to talk to.” I’m glad he found me.

Traveling by bus from Lynnwood to Seattle, I sat with a couple visiting from Florida. Actually, they were seated and I was standing. It was peak commuter hour.

Marcus and Alicia spend six months each year in the States and the other six months in France, where they have a second home. Both were brilliant conversationalists and not at all shy about voicing their opinions. They were reflective about the contrast between the United States and Europe: “Americans work so hard and for so little. European workers couldn’t survive here.” They covered the value and benefit of universal health care afforded in European countries and the need for investment in the infrastructure in the United States both in the interest of employment and improvement. By the time I stepped off the bus, the world’s problems had been solved.

While in Seattle, we met some folks with whom we’d like to keep in touch — the kind of folks whose kindness and effect touch a nerve. Bruce Roby is the best salesman I have ever met. A representative for US Bank, he is a devoted husband and father, a comedian, sage and traveler. His air miles have taken him across the globe for two divergent pursuits — diving and roller-coasters.

He took my daughters under his wing and went far out of his way to provide suggestions for activity and entertainment. He offered refreshing confirmation of goodness in the world.

Ronnie and Luzette were of a similar ilk. More reserved and soft spoken, their kindness was the perfect pairing for our week in Seattle. Ronnie was a former city administrator in Manila and recounted some interesting tales of that city. He is obviously successful, bright and humble. His partner, Luzette, is no less so. They are, in the vernacular, good people.

Good people — the perfect summation of our travels in Seattle.

— Tim Durnin is a father, husband and serves as chief operating officer for Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE) International. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for comments, discussion, criticism, suggestions and story ideas.