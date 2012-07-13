Bacara Offering Polo Package for Sophisticated Summer Fun

Package includes breakfast for two and seating in a private box at a polo match

Ladies and gentleman, break out your chic sundresses, stylish hats, collared shirts and loafers — polo season is upon us!

Bacara Resort & Spa is equally excited about the arrival of polo season, and to get into the spirit it is offering an enticing Polo Package, now through the end of the season.

Bacara’s Polo Package includes lavish accommodations, an indulgent breakfast for two at The Bistro, complimentary valet parking and, of course, prime seating in Bacara’s private box at the 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. polo match at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

Whether you’re looking for a weekend getaway or a lengthy vacation in sunny Santa Barbara, the Bacara Resort & Spa’s Polo Package is the ticket to luxury relaxation and sophisticated fun this summer.

For more information about Bacara’s Polo Package or to make reservations, call 805.968.0100. The resort is located at 8301 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Bacara Resort & Spa.