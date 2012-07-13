Drama Workshop for Youths Begins Monday in Carpinteria

Participants will star in the Aug. 9 performance of David & Lisa

Carpinteria Cares for Youth and the Plaza Playhouse Theater is happy to announce a drama workshop for youths from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, beginning July 16 and running through Aug. 9.

Immerse yourself into the world of acting, preparing for and starring in the production of acclaimed play David & Lisa.

The performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 9.

Open to all youths ages 13 to 19. Carpinteria youth receive a scholarship for participation.

For more information, call Asa Olsson at 805.901.3554. Register online by clicking here, by phone or in person at 10 a.m. Monday at the Plaza Playhouse Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria.

— Amrita Salm is co-chair of Carpinteria Cares for Youth.