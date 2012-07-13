Goleta Design Review Board Grants Land-Use Permit for Ice Rink Near Girsh Park

With city approval of its design plan in hand, the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association now needs just $1 million more to break ground

Goleta’s Design Review Board has granted a land-use permit for a new ice skating rink slated for Girsh Park, according to the group working to make the facility become a reality.

In a statement issued this week, the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association said the city has approved the arena’s site and landscape plan, as well as the arena’s exterior elevations.

The nonprofit organization has submitted complete design and construction plans to the city as well in order to receive its building permit.

The group aims to break ground on the project later this year but still needs $1 million to begin. It has raised $4.5 million to date.

GSBISA president Kathy Mintzer said the group is looking forward to completing the building permit process in the next six months.

“Our design team and building committee have worked well with the staff at the City of Goleta and the DRB, who have both provided valuable input throughout the design review process,” she said. “We think the final design is excellent.”

Once built, user fees would cover operating costs, and the rink’s nonprofit status would allow it to keep user fees low. The group also plans to make the rink the only one west of the Mississippi River suitable to adaptive sports so disabled people can participate in ice sports such as sled hockey.

GSBISA representatives believe the South Coast could sustain an ice skating rink, with the closest facility to the south in Oxnard and others in San Jose to the north and Bakersfield to the east.

