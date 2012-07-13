Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 8:49 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Design Review Board Grants Land-Use Permit for Ice Rink Near Girsh Park

With city approval of its design plan in hand, the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association now needs just $1 million more to break ground

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | July 13, 2012 | 10:48 p.m.

Goleta’s Design Review Board has granted a land-use permit for a new ice skating rink slated for Girsh Park, according to the group working to make the facility become a reality.

In a statement issued this week, the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association said the city has approved the arena’s site and landscape plan, as well as the arena’s exterior elevations.

The nonprofit organization has submitted complete design and construction plans to the city as well in order to receive its building permit.

The group aims to break ground on the project later this year but still needs $1 million to begin. It has raised $4.5 million to date.

GSBISA president Kathy Mintzer said the group is looking forward to completing the building permit process in the next six months.

“Our design team and building committee have worked well with the staff at the City of Goleta and the DRB, who have both provided valuable input throughout the design review process,” she said. “We think the final design is excellent.”

Once built, user fees would cover operating costs, and the rink’s nonprofit status would allow it to keep user fees low. The group also plans to make the rink the only one west of the Mississippi River suitable to adaptive sports so disabled people can participate in ice sports such as sled hockey.

GSBISA representatives believe the South Coast could sustain an ice skating rink, with the closest facility to the south in Oxnard and others in San Jose to the north and Bakersfield to the east.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 