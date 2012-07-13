Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 8:54 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Gary Hart, Salud Carbajal to Speak at Public Tribute for Naomi Schwartz

Community will gather July 28 to remember the former county supervisor

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | July 13, 2012 | 4:33 p.m.

Naomi Schwartz
Naomi Schwartz

Organizers have announced the speakers for a public tribute set for July 28 to remember longtime community leader Naomi Schwartz.

The former Santa Barbara County supervisor died in June at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital from complications from surgery. She was 78.

The public tribute for her will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Garden.

Speakers will include former state Sen. Gary Hart, D-Santa Barbara; 1st District Supervisor Salud Carbajal; and Linda Krop, chief counsel for the Santa Barbara Environmental Defense Center.

Schwartz served for more than a decade as a county supervisor, and before that, she worked for 10 years as a chief of staff for Hart.

In addition to her political service, Schwartz was also executive director of the Gildea Foundation and served on the Dean’s Council of the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management at UCSB and the board of the Courthouse Legacy Foundation.

She also served as a founding member of local organizations such as the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee and The Fund for Santa Barbara.

Click here for more information about the public tribute.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

