Hearing Delayed for Murder Defendant in Car-Surfing Case

Lanie Tyrone Richardson, 28, of Santa Barbara will return to court Aug. 16 to set a preliminary hearing

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | July 13, 2012 | 2:22 a.m.

A 28-year-old man accused of second degree murder in last month’s fatal car-surfing incident in Montecito appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court Thursday, but the case was continued until next month.

Lanie Tyrone Richardson of Santa Barbara was behind the wheel of a Toyota 4Runner involved in the June 6 incident on East Valley Road east of Sheffield Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He has been charged with second-degree murder and other felonies in connection with the incident, and is scheduled to be in court again Aug. 16 for a preliminary hearing setting.

Richardson entered a not-guilty plea earlier this month.

After a 26-year-old Santa Barbara woman was fatally injured in a “car surfing” incident in Montecito, the driver of the vehicle and two others allegedly hatched a plan to “fool law enforcement” about what happened as they were driving the woman to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

At about 5:20 a.m. the day of the incident, Richardson engaged in the act of car surfing — “with two women riding on the exterior of the vehicle on the hood and front windshield” — while driving in a reckless manner, according to the statement submitted by CHP Officer Jason Miller.

“Both females became airborne and were ejected onto the roadway,” Miller stated in his declaration.

Allison Meadows, 26, suffered fatal injuries, and Lindsay Keebler, 25, also of Santa Barbara, was seriously injured.

Afterward, Richardson; the right front passenger, whose identity has not been released; and Keebler allegedly placed Meadows in the car and transported her to the hospital without calling 9-1-1, according to Miller’s statement.

While driving to the hospital, Richardson, the male passenger and Keebler “collaborated a plan to fool law enforcement of the actual incident that occurred,” Miller stated.

“Upon arrival to the hospital, Richardson gave misleading information to law enforcement regarding the incident,” Miller said.

Richardson and the male passenger initially were described by the CHP as “good Samaritans” who had found the injured women on the roadway and brought them to the hospital.

Richardson was placed as the driver in the deadly incident “by witness statements, surveillance videos and other law enforcement resources,” Miller wrote.

He remains in Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail.

