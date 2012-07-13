Kanami Fujita Joins Canary Hotel as Director of Sales, Marketing

She oversees all aspects of the sales, marketing and public relations efforts

Kimpton’s Canary Hotel is pleased to welcome Kanami Fujita as the new director of sales and marketing.

As a member of the hotel’s management team, Fujita oversees all aspects of the hotel’s sales, marketing and public relations efforts.

Fujita earned her bachelor of arts degree in commerce and marketing from the University of Marketing & Distribution Sciences in Kobe, Japan, and has been in the hotel industry for the past 12 years.

Fujita started her career as a sales manager at the Grand Hyatt Taipei in Taiwan in 2000, and then moved in 2002 to the Grand Hyatt San Francisco, where she held the position of individual travel sales manager for four years.

Fujita then joined the Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village in 2006 as a member of the hotel’s opening team, where she received a 2007 President’s Club award, a companywide recognition for the highest achievements in sales.

Before returning to California, Fujita was based in Seattle, where she was the associate director of sales for the Sorrento Hotel and then a director of sales and marketing for the Westmont Hospitality Management Group.

“We are delighted to welcome Kanami to our team, and know that her experience and talents will make a substantial contribution to Canary Hotel,” General Manager Laura McIver said.

Click here for more information about Kimpton’s Canary Hotel and meeting and event opportunities at Canary.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Canary Hotel.