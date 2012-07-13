Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 8:59 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Native in Need of Bone Marrow Donor

Drives to find a match for Stephanie Waxman will be held the last week of July

By Erin Pearson for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society | July 13, 2012 | 1:14 p.m.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society will host a series of bone marrow drives for Santa Barbara native Stephanie Waxman during the last week of July.

Stephanie Waxman
Stephanie Waxman

The drives will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, at Casa Blanca, 330 State St. in Santa Barbara; from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at the LLS office, 1525 State St., No. 205 in Santa Barbara; and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 27, at Starstone LLC, 55 Casillian Drive in Goleta.

Friends, family and supporters across the country are hosting bone marrow drives like these to encourage all who are qualified to join the National Bone Marrow Registry in an all-out effort to find an immediate match for Waxman. With just a simple cheek swab, entering the registry is a simple and pain-free process.

Click here for eligibility requirements.

Waxman, daughter of Shirley and Dr. Ken Waxman, was diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukemia with an acute lymphoid blast crisis just three weeks ago. The 30-year-old was feeling generally ill for a few months and wasn’t improving. A visit to the doctor and many tests later confirmed a blood cancer diagnosis and the immediate need for a bone marrow transplant.

Waxman’s parents have been longtime supporters of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, where Shirley participates with the Team In Training running program, and has raised thousands of dollars for blood cancer research during the past seven years.

Both she and Ken are extremely involved in the Santa Barbara community with organizations such as the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, CALM and Jodi House.

— Erin Pearson represents the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

