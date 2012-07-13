Set Sail on Sunset Cruise to Benefit Navy League of Santa Barbara

Tickets on sale now for July 25 to support men and women of adopted military units

In what is anticipated to be a sell-out event, the Santa Barbara Navy League is hosting a sunset cruise on the Channel Cat from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 25.

Savor complimentary wine, beverages and appetizers as you relax and take in Santa Barbara’s beautiful coastline.

Proceeds from the event will be used to provide support and recognition to men and women of adopted military units.

Tickets are $15 per person or $25 for two for Navy League members. Nonmembers can attend for $30 per person or $50 for two. The event fee is waived for guests who become new Navy League members, as well as uniformed members of adopted units.

The event will sell out quickly as there is a 90-person maximum allowed.

Click here for online registration and additional information.

— Melinda Johanssonn represents the Santa Barbara Navy League.