Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 8:48 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Teen Driver in Fatal Accident Invokes Fifth Amendment in Civil Case

Attorney for the victim's family seeks to use information from the criminal case against Tyler Fourmy

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo | July 13, 2012 | 11:02 p.m.

The teen driver who hit and killed a pedestrian on Coast Village Road in 2010 has invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate himself in the related civil lawsuit, according to Santa Barbara County Superior Court documents. 

Tyler Fourmy, who was 17 at the time of the collision, was sentenced last October to Juvenile Hall, probation and community service after pleading guilty last year to vehicular manslaughter.

Fourmy was driving a minivan when he struck 47-year-old Florinda Flores while she was walking to a bus stop near her home on May 27, 2010. Flores died at the scene.

The case was handled by Judge Thomas Adams in Juvenile Court, but now Fourmy and his parents are involved in a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by Flores’ husband, Wolfgang Schulz, her brother, sister-in-law and daughter.

Fourmy and his parents, Patrick Fourmy and Susan Granziera, filed cross-complaints against Smitty’s Towing, the company that mistakenly destroyed the minivan Fourmy was driving, while the van was being held as evidence. The company’s contract with the City of Santa Barbara was suspended for a year because of the incident.

Jeffrey Young, the attorney representing Flores’ family, is trying to use information from the criminal case — such as interviews, depositions, photographs and police reports — in the civil case, which alleges the Fourmys were negligent.

Judge Donna Geck upheld Fourmy’s right to invoke the Fifth Amendment in a tentative ruling, saying the defense attorneys successfully argued that he can do so as long as Juvenile Court retains jurisdiction over him. Fourmy’s one year of probation and community service ends Oct. 17.

Attorneys for Fourmy and his parents also have filed protective orders to block some of Young’s subpoenas, which seek records from the Santa Barbara Unified School District and local law enforcement, according to court documents.

No trial date has been set yet but most likely will be at a September case-management conference, Young said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 