Lobero Parking Garage to Close Tuesday for Upgrades

By Victor Garza | July 14, 2008 | 7:15 p.m.

The Lobero Garage (city downtown parking lot No. 9), with entrances off Anacapa and East Canon Perdido streets, will be closed all day Tuesday because of a planned power outage.

City contractors will be replacing the primary switchgear that controls and monitors the electrical service to the garage.

Crews from Southern California Edison will shut down power to the garage Tuesday morning so the contractor can perform all of the necessary upgrades.

After power to the garage has been shut off, the lighting and the elevators will not function. To ensure the public’s safety, the garage will be closed. As soon as the repairs have been made and power restored by SCE, the garage will be reopened.

Parking staff members will be at the garage all day to assist anyone with questions. For more information, call parking superintendent Victor Garza at 805.564.5656.

Victor Garza is the city of Santa Barbara‘s parking superintendent.

