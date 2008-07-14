Music at the Ranch Kicks Off

The Goleta Valley Historical Society kicks off Music at the Ranch on Tuesday.

The free concerts are from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 19 in the gardens of Rancho La Patera and Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros in Goleta.

The community is encouraged to bring a picnic dinner. Wine and other beverages will be available for purchase.

Tony Ybarra and Sonido Morenos start off the series this Tuesday and will entertain with romantic melodies, invigorating rhythms and virtuosic guitar performances.

The second annual Music at the Ranch” series follows the cancellation of the Goleta Valley Historical Society’s largest fundraiser, Old-Fashioned Fourth of July, because of the Gap Fire.

“We are excited to be open up to a wonderful free event following the fire that affected so many in Goleta. We hope the community will gather and celebrate the summer we are enjoying in this beautifully preserved landmark,” event organizer Dacia Harwood said.

Music at the Ranch will feature some of the best local bands in Santa Barbara. Music will include Latin jazz, zydeco, bluegrass, reggae and rock.

Prepare to be entertained by Tony Ybarra on Tuesday, Zydeco Zippers on July 22, Salt Martians on July 29, 5 Alarm on Aug. 5, the Henderson Brothers on Aug. 12 and Hot Lava: Rock Music For Families on Aug. 19.

Dacia Harwood is the events and marketing for Rancho La Patera and Stow House.