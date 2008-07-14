Old Spanish Days Fiesta Issues Last Call for Participants

Old Spanish Days Fiesta has announced a last call for sign-ups to be los caballeros, los niños, fiesta flower girls and las senoritas for Fiesta 2008.

Boys ages 6 to 11 and girls ages 6 to 17 may apply by filling out an application.

Boys and girls will take part in the La Fiesta Pequeña (Fiesta opening at the Old Mission), the Historic Parade (El Desfile Histórico), the Children’s Parade and make visits to local rest homes.

Applications for los niños, flower girls, las caballeros and las senoritas may be picked up at the Old Spanish Days office, 129 Castillo St. in Santa Barbara or downloaded from the Web site under “Get Involved” at www.oldspanishdays-fiesta.org. Applicants also can call the Old Spanish Days office at 805.962.8102.

For more information about the event, call Alice Forbes at 805.967.9485.

Jennifer Jimmerson represents Old Spanish Days Fiesta.