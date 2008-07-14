One Santa Barbara Resident Killed, One Hurt in Highway Crash

One Santa Barbara resident was killed and another injured after a car crash early Monday on Highway 101 southbound.

The pair were returning home from the Isla Vista area about 1:30 a.m. when their 1998 Honda CR-V ran off the side of the freeway just north of Las Positas Road and collided with a tree on the right shoulder.

The driver, Dylan Corselius Willson, sustained major injuries from the collision and was extricated from the vehicle by the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Willson was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he died.

The passenger of the vehicle received minor injuries.

Dave Robertson is a sergeant for California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara area.