Monday, June 25 , 2018, 9:17 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Second of Baby Eagles Injured in Attack Ready to Return to the Wild

Skye, who suffered a broken wing, goes home to Santa Cruz Island; Spirit was released in early June.

By Yvonne Menard | July 14, 2008 | 2:44 p.m.
image
Skye, seen last month being tended to for a broken wing by Peter Sharpe of the Institute for Wildlife Studies, left, and veterinarian Scott Weldy, is being returned to Santa Cruz Island on Monday. (Institute for Wildlife Studies photo)

Monday marks the return to the wild of the second of the two bald eagle chicks injured during an attack by a sub-adult bald eagle at Pelican Harbor on Santa Cruz Island on May 19.

The attack was observed live by hundreds of enthusiasts via the Channel Islands 24-hour EagleCAM. The Web cam captured the two eagle chicks as they were unexpectedly taken from their nest and dropped more than 30 feet to the ground.

The EagleCAM watchers notified biologists, prompting the chicks’ rescue. Thousands more followed the story as a video clip of the incident became a most-watched feature on YouTube. Click here to see the video.

The sub-adult intruder responsible for the attack has not been identified. One of the eagle chicks suffered a cracked beak in the assault, while the other had a broken wing. Both eaglets were taken to a veterinary facility in Orange County for treatment under the care of Dr. Scott Weldy.

In early June, the eaglet with the cracked bill, known as A64 by biologists and named Spirit by EagleCAM watchers, was released to a “hack tower” on Santa Cruz Island and monitored by Institute for Wildlife Studies biologists until it was ready to fledge. On July 1, two days after the hack tower door was lowered, the eagle took its first flight. His movements are tracked using a satellite transmitter.

On Monday, the eagle with the broken wing, known as A65 and called Skye by enthusiasts, will be returned to Santa Cruz Island.

image
Spirit, who suffered a cracked beak in the attack, was returned to a “hack tower” on Santa Cruz Island in early June. (Institute for Wildlife Studies photo)

Biologists hope it will fledge from the “hack tower” within two to four weeks. Dr. Peter Sharpe with IWS explained how pins and wire were uses to heal A65’s broken wing. “Now that the pins have been removed, this eagle is ready to return to the wild,” Sharpe said. “We watch the bird’s wing movements to determine when it is ready to fly.”

Regan Nelson and her third-grade students from Lemonwood School in Oxnard will be at the Channel Islands National Park visitor center to wish the eagle well before its return to the island.

The students were devastated by the attack on the two eagle chicks, having observed and studied their behavior and recorded daily observations on the EagleCAM discussion board since the chicks hatched in early April. The children have been following the birds’ recovery and even sent get well cards to the veterinary facility.

Today, nearly 40 bald eagles are in Channel Islands National Park as a result of the Montrose Settlements Restoration Program that released 61 eagles from 2002 to 2006. This spring, there were four nests established on the northern Channel Islands, three on Santa Cruz Island and one on Santa Rosa Island. Only two of the nests produced chicks, including this nest at Pelican Harbor. On Catalina Island, five nests have produced seven young eaglets this spring.

Yvonne Menard represents the National Park Service.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 