Beastie Boys Returning to Santa Barbara Bowl

Tickets for the weekend shows in September will go on sale at 11 a.m. July 25

By Anna Suarez | July 14, 2009 | 2:21 p.m.

The Beastie Boys will return to the Santa Barbara Bowl, after their 2007 sold-out performance, for a pair of not-to-be-missed shows at 6 p.m. Sept. 19-20.

Who would have thought that a punk band thrown together for a birthday party would evolve into one of the most influential and groundbreaking successes of its time? The Beastie Boys’ 30-plus year career has logged 40 million in sales, three Grammy Awards and four No. 1 albums — including the first hip-hop album ever to top the Billboard 200.

The group is slated to release its eighth studio album, Hot Sauce Committee Part 1, on Sept. 15 in multiple configurations including a 5.1 surround mix. The album consists of 17 tracks and features guest appearances by Nas and Santigold.

The last installment of the deluxe, remastered and expanded Beastie Boys catalog reissues will be dropping in advance of the new record: The band’s multiplatinum 1998 opus, “Hello Nasty,” will be given the two-CD/vinyl box set/multiformat treatment beginning with an Aug. 17 preorder/digital release and will hit stores Aug. 25.

Preceded by the universal smash “Intergalactic,” “Hello Nasty” crashed into the No. 1 spots of charts worldwide upon its 1998 release, with first-week sales of nearly 700,000 in the United States. “Hello Nasty” went on to yield Beastie Boys classics “Body Movin’,” “Three MC’s and One DJ,” “Remote Control” and “Super Disco Breakin’.”

Tickets for the September concerts will go on sale at 11 a.m. July 25. Prices range from $37 to $53, plus applicable service charges.

— Anna Suarez is a publicist for Nederlander Concerts.

 

