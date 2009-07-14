Biltmore Santa Barbara Uncorks Summer Wine Promotion

Enjoying summertime sips just became more enticing at Bella Vista at Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara.
For a limited time, guests can enjoy a savings of 50 percent off a bottle of wine from the wine list at Bella Vista — a perfect pairing for a casual seaside lunch with the girls or a candle-lit, locally-grown dinner for two.
The promotion goes through Sept. 1 and is available Tuesdays during lunch and dinner, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Reservations are recommended and can be made by contacting the restaurant directly at 805.565.8237.
— Gena Downey is the public relations director for Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara.