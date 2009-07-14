Community Workshop Planned for Isla Vista Skate Park

Residents are invited to provide input on the proposed 17,000-square-foot project

The Isla Vista Recreation & Park District will hold a skate park community workshop at 6 p.m. July 23 at the Isla Vista Teen Center, 889 Camino Del Sur.

The workshop will reopen communication and comments on the existing skate park outlined in the Estero Park Master Plan. Residents are invited to attend and offer input in the discussion of the proposed 17,000-square-foot project.

The concept design includes a kidney pool, street course and bowls with beginning and advanced features. The estimated cost to build the skate park is $800,000.

The skate park is one of other recreation improvements planned for Estero Park, such as a soccer field and basketball courts.

The July 23 community workshop will be the first in a series.



— Angela Kamm represents the Isla Vista Recreation & Park District.