Company Offers Temp-Controlled Storage for Wine

Roemer Way Self-Storage in Santa Maria has options for enthusiasts, travelers and wineries

Roemer Way Self-Storage, serving Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, is one of only a couple of storage facilities on the Central Coast offering climate-controlled storage.

Located minutes off Highway 101, Roemer Way Self-Storage provides an ideal solution for local wine enthusiasts, travelers and wineries.

“Temperature-controlled units are difficult to come by, and we are so pleased to be able to offer this convenience to the public,” said Laurie Bickham, manager of Roemer Way Self-Storage. “Storage is more than just a place to put your stuff. It’s a facility that requires good security to protect your valuables, especially from the elements.”

The employees at Roemer Way are committed to quality service and have made it a priority practice. Travelers can purchase larger quantities of wine and take advantage of case discounts without having to worry about how to transport it. They can return home with a sampling of favorites to hold them between visits — then return for more when it’s time for a quick getaway.

For wineries, Roemer Way offers an immaculate, convenient, affordable alternative to on-site storage. Whether the winery is expanding production, needs a place to stash seasonal tasting room stock or simply needs to get a few cases out of the way between club shipments, Roemer Way’s staff can tailor a solution to fit the need.

Roemer Way Self-Storage gives local wine enthusiasts from Santa Ynez to Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo an option for protecting their collections. New customers receive a signature Roemer Way Self-Storage bag as a gift with move-in for a limited time, and new clients are eligible for a free dinner at a local restaurant when they refer a new move-in customer.

Roemer Way Self-Storage, at 330 Roemer Way in Santa Maria, has 442 units offering 10 sizes, 52 of which are temperature-controlled. The facility is equipped with high-tech security cameras, after-hours lighting and music. Twenty-four hour access and deliveries are available by special request.

For more information, contact Bickham at 805.347.9111 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Laurie Bickham is the manager of Roemer Way Self-Storage.