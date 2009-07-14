Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 11:46 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Company Offers Temp-Controlled Storage for Wine

Roemer Way Self-Storage in Santa Maria has options for enthusiasts, travelers and wineries

By Laurie Bickham | July 14, 2009 | 5:32 p.m.

Roemer Way Self-Storage, serving Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, is one of only a couple of storage facilities on the Central Coast offering climate-controlled storage.

Located minutes off Highway 101, Roemer Way Self-Storage provides an ideal solution for local wine enthusiasts, travelers and wineries.

“Temperature-controlled units are difficult to come by, and we are so pleased to be able to offer this convenience to the public,” said Laurie Bickham, manager of Roemer Way Self-Storage. “Storage is more than just a place to put your stuff. It’s a facility that requires good security to protect your valuables, especially from the elements.”

The employees at Roemer Way are committed to quality service and have made it a priority practice. Travelers can purchase larger quantities of wine and take advantage of case discounts without having to worry about how to transport it. They can return home with a sampling of favorites to hold them between visits — then return for more when it’s time for a quick getaway.

For wineries, Roemer Way offers an immaculate, convenient, affordable alternative to on-site storage. Whether the winery is expanding production, needs a place to stash seasonal tasting room stock or simply needs to get a few cases out of the way between club shipments, Roemer Way’s staff can tailor a solution to fit the need.

Roemer Way Self-Storage gives local wine enthusiasts from Santa Ynez to Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo an option for protecting their collections. New customers receive a signature Roemer Way Self-Storage bag as a gift with move-in for a limited time, and new clients are eligible for a free dinner at a local restaurant when they refer a new move-in customer.

Roemer Way Self-Storage, at 330 Roemer Way in Santa Maria, has 442 units offering 10 sizes, 52 of which are temperature-controlled. The facility is equipped with high-tech security cameras, after-hours lighting and music. Twenty-four hour access and deliveries are available by special request.

For more information, contact Bickham at 805.347.9111 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Laurie Bickham is the manager of Roemer Way Self-Storage.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 