Gaviota Coast Plan Focus of Information Workshop

Applications are being accepted for the Gaviota Coast Advisory Committee

An information workshop for the upcoming Gaviota Coast Plan will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Goleta Union School District Board Hearing Room, 401 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

The county is beginning a multiyear planning effort to update the Santa Barbara County Comprehensive Plan and Coastal Land Use Plan policies and standards regarding the Gaviota Coast. The proposed Gaviota Coast Plan will provide a pathway to engage landowners and the public in a collaborative process to develop policies and tools to support agricultural stewardship and sustainability, and the protection and preservation of significant coastal resources.

Applications are now being accepted for positions on the Gaviota Coast Planning Advisory Committee. The role of the GavPAC will be to provide a forum to engage community input regarding resource issues and proposed policies, and to advise county decision-makers.

GavPAC members will be selected from among residents, property owners, business owners and stakeholders.

“The Gaviota Coast Plan presents an exciting opportunity for the community to work together to enhance and strengthen ongoing resource conservation and agricultural efforts to protect the resources of the Gaviota Coast for future generations,” Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Doreen Farr said.

GavPAC applications and supplemental questionnaires must be received no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 21. Applications can be picked up at the informational meeting Thursday, downloaded from the Office of Long Range Planning Web site (click here) or picked up at the County Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Office, County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St., Room 407, in Santa Barbara.

Click here for more information about the Gaviota Coast Plan informational workshop.

— William Boyer is the communications director for Santa Barbara County.