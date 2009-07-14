New Board Members Join Santa Barbara Symphony

Kelly Knight and Don Richardson are the newest board members for the Santa Barbara Symphony.
Knight is a real estate broker with Village Properties. Previously, Knight was a practicing attorney with a large Santa Barbara law firm for more than 15 years, specializing in real estate and business.
Knight has served as a house manager for the Pearl Chase Historic Homes Tour for the past three years.
Richardson is a music professor, composer, author, conductor and Los Angeles radio commentator.
For 12 years, Richardson was host of KCRW radio’s “Behind the Scenes,” a program focusing on the performing arts. He taught a UCLA class at the Los Angeles Music Center and Hollywood Bowl for 18 years and has taught at New York University, Santa Monica College and the University of Surrey.
In Santa Barbara, Richardson has served on the boards of the Community Arts Music Association, the UCSB Ensemble for Contemporary Music, Quire of Voyces and the Music Committee of the Santa Barbara Foundation.
Click here for more information about the symphony’s 2009-10 season.
— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.