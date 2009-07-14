New Social Worker Joins Hospice of Santa Barbara

Maria-José Martirené is the newest member of the organization's case management team

Maria-José Martirené has joined Hospice of Santa Barbara as a social worker and the newest member of its case management team.

Before joining Hospice of Santa Barbara, Martirené held positions at health centers including Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Woodland Hills and as education coordinator at McGill University Health Center in Montreal, Quebec.

Martirené received a master’s degree in social work with honors from California State University, Northridge, and a bachelor’s degree in applied social sciences from Concordia University in Quebec.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is a volunteer organization providing free services to meet the emotional, social and spiritual needs of people facing the end of life or grieving the death of a loved one.

For more information, click here or call 805.563.8820.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.