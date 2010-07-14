Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 4:40 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Central Coast Family Helps Announce Free Preventive Care Services

The Roberts family of San Luis Obispo joins Rep. Capps and first lady Michelle Obama

By Ashley Schapitl | July 14, 2010 | 8:36 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and the Roberts family of San Luis Obispo joined first lady Michelle Obama on Wednesday in announcing new regulations under the Affordable Care Act to require that private health insurance plans cover preventive care without patient co-pays.

Capps and the Roberts family attended a news conference at George Washington University Hospital to announce the new preventive care regulations with Obama, Dr. Jill Biden and Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius.

Maggie Roberts introduced the first lady by recounting the story of how a well-baby exam for her son John at their local pediatrician’s office led to the early detection of neuroblastoma, a cancerous tumor that often develops in infants. Were it not for the well-baby screening, Roberts said her son would not be alive today.

“Preventive care saves lives, and it is so important to tell stories like the one told by the Roberts family today,” Capps said. “I was proud to champion a provision of the new health-care reform law that requires coverage of preventive services by new insurance plans, and prohibits insurance companies from charging patients co-pays for these essential screenings. This is yet another example of how the Affordable Care Act will make the country healthier in the long run and reduce costs.”

The new Department of Health and Human Services regulations will require new insurance plans to cover evidence-based preventive screenings and eliminate cost sharing for such services. Depending on your age and health risks, the types of preventive services that will be available without a deductible, co-pay or co-insurance under these new provisions include:

» Blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol tests

» Many cancer screenings

» Routine vaccines for diseases such as measles, polio or meningitis

» Flu and pneumonia shots

» Counseling, screening and vaccines for healthy pregnancies

» Regular well-baby and well-child visits, from birth to age 21.

— Ashley Schapitl is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 