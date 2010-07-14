Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 4:45 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
DP Boys’ Tennis Team Mixes It Up for Fundraiser Tournament

Family pairs, catered food and donated prizes help make the event fun for all

By Liz Frech | July 14, 2010 | 4:34 p.m.

Despite gray skies, the Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team scorched the DP courts with community players at our annual Doubles Mix–and-Match Fundraiser Tournament on Saturday, July 10.

Every year we remember those who inspired us. This year we played in memory of tennis patron Jess Hillock.

Spectators watched four rounds of outstanding tennis, while munching on healthy goodies provided by the tennis team parents and coaches. In addition, everyone mingled well and laughed a lot. Some of our matches involved family pairs, including coach John Long and Stephen Long, David and Hon Chan, Chris and Ted Friedel, Gus and Yolanda Morales, Cindy and Dennis McDaniel, Greg and Doug Steigerwald, Beth and Eli Katz, Gus Morales and Joseph McDaniel, Jim and Julie Zmolek, and Julie and Ryan Zmolek.

At the end, we finished under warm and sunny skies, just in time to enjoy a light lunch catered by Jungle George Grill.

A special acknowledgment goes to our local club pros — John Kinsella of La Cumbre Country Club, and Hugh Stratman and Ross Skinner of Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club — who donated door prizes.

Overall, we received generous contributions from our donors, including those who could not play in the tournament. We thank you all.

Way to go, Chargers!

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

