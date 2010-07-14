Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 4:36 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Q&A with K & A

Fun and Fit: Muffin Top or Topless?

There's a reason your sexy workout wear doesn't fit the way it did 10 years ago

By Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams, MA, Noozhawk Columnists | July 14, 2010 | 9:28 p.m.

Dear Fun and Fit: Why does my clingy, sexy workout wear that I bought 10 years ago suddenly look like @@^%@ on me?

— Signed, Muffin-Top

Fun and Fit:Q and A with K and A, aka Kymberly Williams-Evans, MA, and Alexandra Williams, MA
Alexandra: The answer lies in your signature. No one looks good in clingy wear with 10 years worth of snacks hanging out. You need to put on your baggy sweats and get on a treadmill.

Hang your cute workout clothes on a hanger in front of the treadmill for inspiration. Start walking and stop eating those muffins.

Kymberly: To put it another way, cut back on the batter that fills those muffin cups! Take a photo of your clingy, sexy workout wear and post it on the refrigerator or above the stove.

If you eat out often, wrap the photo around your credit card so you can stay focused when ordering a meal away from home.

But frankly, what I would do is buy some new gear that simply hides my muffin top (not saying I have one, mind you!). After 10 years with the same stuff, you deserve something new, looser and more figure flattering.

A: Now that I think about it, I believe your muffin-tops are only half the problem. The other reason your clingy stuff looks like “doo-doo” (edited for family reasons) is that it is out of style. All of your stuff from 10 years ago is so … 2000. As in “Turn of the Century.”

Dear snackers: What do you eat that makes your workout wear misunderstand you? Do you eat or wear muffin-tops?

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves, including AM 1490 at 6:20 p.m. on Sunday nights. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A from their home base in Santa Barbara. You can currently find them in action leading classes at Spectrum Uptown and Goleta and at UCSB. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

