Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 4:38 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Design Review Board Takes First Look at Comstock Housing Project

The proposal calls for 428 residential units on several parcels along South Los Carneros Road

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | July 14, 2010 | 9:20 p.m.

A residential development planned for the Hollister corridor received a conceptual review from the Goleta Design Review Board on Tuesday afternoon. No approvals were made; the board took a broad view of the project and made general recommendations in anticipation of further review with the city’s Planning Commission.

“This is about the 10,000-foot view,” board chairwoman Cecilia Brown said. “This is just the first blush.”

The plan for several parcels along South Los Carneros Road in Goleta includes 428 residential units built between Comstock Homes and Peoples’ Self-Help Housing. The mix as proposed includes 119 townhome units and 109 units in different configurations. There also would be 74 market-rate apartments and 56 detached single-family homes. Seventy affordable apartments are also part of the plan.

Along with the housing proposed for the 43.14 acres are recreational amenities including a bike trail, two pools, a recreation center, a tot lot and a 4.82-acre neighborhood park.

The project would be on land that encompasses a previous project that didn’t make it to fruition. Rockber Partners, represented by developer Andrew Bermant, received approval in late 2007 for the 16-acre first phase of the Village at Los Carneros, a 275-unit project of motor court townhomes designed for energy efficiency.

The housing project didn’t go through, and the entire 43 acres of land were sold to Comstock Homes in September 2009. Comstock is aiming for energy efficiency with solar panels as part of its design.

Under the new plan, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing would get eight more units than it did with the Rockber project, and the units are scattered through several three-story buildings, where before everything was contained in one large building. Other amenities for the PSH portion of the project include community space, laundry and offices.

Members of the Design Review Board offered opinions on the general appearance of the project, suggesting changes for different aspects. Some members wanted the park area opened up; others said the layout of the project was generally good. There was curiosity about the look of the taller, three-story buildings.

Should the project progress, the Planning Commission would have to weigh in on land use issues. Comstock is requesting a rezone and a General Plan amendment to proceed with development of the project.

For now, however, it has yet to complete its application to the city.

“We’re still working through completeness issues,” city planner Alan Hanson told the DRB. Board members expressed the desire for a joint review of the major residential project with the Planning Commission in the near future.

The next step will be a public scoping meeting to get comment on what the project’s environmental impact report should contain. An EIR would be prepared, Hanson said, with another chance for the public to comment on its adequacy.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 