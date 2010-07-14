Health Warning Issued for Water at Goleta Beach

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and the city of Santa Barbara have issued a health-status warning for Goleta Beach after weekly bacteria testing indicated that levels of fecal coliform in the water exceeded health standards.

Yellow warning signs have been posted at the beach.

Contact with the ocean water may increase risk of illness. Swimmers are advised to stay out of the water a minimum of 50 yards away from both sides of creek mouths or storm drains

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and the city have taken on the task of weekly bacteria testing at local beaches during the winter months after funding for county Environmental Health Services to conduct the winter sampling was eliminated.

Click here to view ocean water sampling results online, or call the ocean hotline at 805.681.4949.

— Willie Brummett represents Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services.