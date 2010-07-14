Horny Toad Hires Brian Thompson as Global Director of Sales

Horny Toad of Santa Barbara has announce the appointment of Brian Thompson as the global director of sales.

Thompson brings 10 years of sales experience with a focus on relationship building and growing brands.

In his new role, Thompson will be responsible for the brands’ sales team, as well as supporting the company’s retail partners at a more localized level. His hiring marks a continued demonstration of the brand’s core values and its ongoing commitment to local specialty retailers.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Horny Toad Family of Brands,” Thompson said. “I look forward to working with the teams to evolve both Horny Toad and Nau, while staying true to the philosophy and culture that distinguish them within the lifestyle and outdoor apparel categories.”

Thompson joins the Horny Toad Family of Brands with an extensive background in sales and marketing within the apparel industry. He spent 13 years at Cutter & Buck, where he led the overall operations for three divisions while also serving on the steering committee that led the strategic planning. Thompson brings a unique ability to leverage operational excellence, product design distinction, along with a focus on service in order to implement high impact programs.

“Brian’s expertise and leadership style are a perfect fit for the Horny Toad culture,” said Gordon Seabury, CEO of the Horny Toad Family of Brands. “He brings a sincere enthusiasm for specialty retail and deep understanding of the importance of supporting sell through to achieve sustainable growth. Brian will be focused on working with our retail partners and sales team to continue to be innovative partners in this quickly evolving retail landscape to build several more decades of outdoor industry success.”

