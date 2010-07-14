Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 4:41 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Lawyer J. Lee Johnson Joins Ambrecht & Associates

His focus is complex estates and trusts, tax minimization techniques and IRS matters

By Jonatha King | July 14, 2010 | 8:23 p.m.

J. Lee Johnson has joined Ambrecht & Associates, a boutique law firm in Montecito that specializes in complex tax, estate and business succession planning issues for multimillion-dollar local, national and international clients.

J. Lee Johnson
J. Lee Johnson

Johnson’s focus is complex estates and trusts, tax minimization techniques and IRS tax controversy matters.

Before joining Ambrecht & Associates, Johnson handled a variety of civil litigation, estate planning, probate and trust cases for 11 years in the Midwest, eight as a partner with a Kentucky firm. He is licensed to practice in California, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee.

With a determination to upgrade his specialized knowledge in estate and tax planning, Johnson completed his master of laws degree in estate planning at the University of Miami School of Law in Coral Gables, Fla., in 2009, graduating first in his class.

He and his wife have relocated to Santa Barbara.

Johnson’s JD degree is from the University of Missouri School of Law in Columbia, where he received the Best Comment Award for his article “A Global Economy and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act: Some Facts Worth Knowing” in the Missouri Law Review. His bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, is from Principia College in Elsah, Ill.

A published writer with the American Bar Association, Johnson enjoys practicing as well as educating people about the law. For more information, he can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.965.1329.

— Jonatha King is a publicist.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 