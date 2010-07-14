Lawyer J. Lee Johnson Joins Ambrecht & Associates

His focus is complex estates and trusts, tax minimization techniques and IRS matters

J. Lee Johnson has joined Ambrecht & Associates, a boutique law firm in Montecito that specializes in complex tax, estate and business succession planning issues for multimillion-dollar local, national and international clients.

Johnson’s focus is complex estates and trusts, tax minimization techniques and IRS tax controversy matters.

Before joining Ambrecht & Associates, Johnson handled a variety of civil litigation, estate planning, probate and trust cases for 11 years in the Midwest, eight as a partner with a Kentucky firm. He is licensed to practice in California, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee.

With a determination to upgrade his specialized knowledge in estate and tax planning, Johnson completed his master of laws degree in estate planning at the University of Miami School of Law in Coral Gables, Fla., in 2009, graduating first in his class.

He and his wife have relocated to Santa Barbara.

Johnson’s JD degree is from the University of Missouri School of Law in Columbia, where he received the Best Comment Award for his article “A Global Economy and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act: Some Facts Worth Knowing” in the Missouri Law Review. His bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, is from Principia College in Elsah, Ill.

A published writer with the American Bar Association, Johnson enjoys practicing as well as educating people about the law. For more information, he can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.965.1329.

— Jonatha King is a publicist.