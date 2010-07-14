Leann Anderson Joins Easy Lift Transportation

She will serve as the nonprofit's community relations director

Leann Anderson has joined Easy Lift Transportation as its new community relations director.

She has bachelor’s degrees in marketing and finance from Park University in Parkville, Mo.

Before joining Easy Lift, Anderson held positions in sales and marketing with local businesses.

“We are pleased to have Leann as a part of our team,” said Ernesto Paredes, executive director for Easy Lift Transportation. “Her enthusiasm and experience will help us to serve more vulnerable individuals in need of our life-sustaining services.”

Easy Lift Transportation has a vital community presence as the sole paratransit provider of Dial-A-Ride service for south Santa Barbara County.

Easy Lift enhances the livelihood of frail elderly and people with disabilities by helping them live independently and fully participate in the community.

— Leann Anderson is the community relations director for Easy Lift Transportation.