Santa Barbara Dentist Mark Weiser Invited to Speak at International Symposium in Cuba

He and others presented the latest research on ozone uses in dentistry

Santa Barbara dentist Dr. Mark Weiser recently returned from a weeklong trip to Havana, Cuba, as an invited guest of the country to participate as a guest speaker and dental research adviser during the sixth International Symposium featuring Ozone Applications in Dentistry.

With more than 25,000 member specialists and more than 3,000 in attendance, the event was sponsored by the National Center for Scientific Research in Havana, Cuba.

As chairman of ozone therapy in dentistry, Weiser and research colleague Dr. Julian Holmes of South Africa along with six other countries were proud presenters of exciting health-care research of ozone therapy used on staph resistant infection (MRSA), and of state-of-the-art use of ozone dentistry, including the use of ozone for accelerated wound healing in dental surgeries and implants placement in the United States as well as new research in health care using ozone for certain HIV treatments.

Ozone is an accepted medical treatment worldwide, and extensive research and scientific applications submitted come from Germany and Italy, as well as Cuba, South Africa and Brazil.

Weiser is one of the first to use ozone in the dental setting in the United States and is involved with ongoing research with scientists from Germany, Brazil, South Africa and Cuba.