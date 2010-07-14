Santa Maria Police Officer Hit By Drunken Driver

The officer, who was transporting an arrestee, suffered minor head trauma

A Santa Maria police officer suffered minor head trauma Tuesday night after his vehicle was struck by another vehicle as he was transporting an arrestee to the police station for processing.

According to the police report, the officer was traveling eastbound on Morrison Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. when the driver of the other vehicle ran through a stop sign at Pine Street and sideswiped the patrol car.

The officer was treated and released at Marian Medical Center. His vehicle sustained major damage.

The driver of the other vehicle, Robert Thomas Kelly Jr., 53, of Santa Maria, was arrested for felony DUI.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

