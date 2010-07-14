Suspected Drug Dealer Arrested for Second Time in 3 Weeks

Narcotics detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department have arrested a suspected drug dealer again — just a little more than three weeks after he was released on bail after a separate drug bust.

Department spokesman Drew Sugars said Brandon Gaffke, 29, was arrested June 18 after leading detectives on a pursuit in which he allegedly threw about an ounce of crystal methamphetamine and three ounces of brown power heroin out of his vehicles and onto residential streets.

Gaffke later was found to be in possession of pre-packaged heroin and methamphetamine, according to Sugars. He posted bail a few days later and was released from custody.

Detectives recently received information that Gaffke was continuing to sell narcotics within Santa Barbara County.

On Tuesday, July 13, sheriff’s detectives assisted by the Santa Barbara Police Department served a search warrant at Gaffke’s residence in the 1700 block of Robbins Street in Santa Barbara, where they seized more than a half-ounce of brown powder heroin and a quarter-ounce of crystal methamphetamine packaged for sales, and other evidence indicating narcotics sales. About $1,600 in cash and an AK-47 assault rifle also were recovered. The street value of the drugs was estimated at $2,000.

Gaffke was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and faces new charges of possession of methamphetamine for sales, possession of heroin for sales, possession of a controlled substance, possession of fireworks, possession drug paraphernalia and committing an offense while on bail.

Also arrested during the search warrant were Vanessa Krohn, 27, for possession of methamphetamine for sales, possession of heroin for sales, possession controlled substance, possession of fireworks, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register as a sex offender; Shannon Beckstead, 40, on outstanding warrants and a charge of possession of a controlled substance; and Glenn Olson, 40, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and soliciting another to purchase narcotics.

