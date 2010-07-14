Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 5:11 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Teen Arrested in Attempted Armed Robbery of Subway Restaurant in Goleta

The 17-year-old male is also a suspect in an Isla Vista car theft

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | July 14, 2010 | 11:15 p.m.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in Sunday night’s attempted armed robbery of the Subway restaurant in Goleta’s Magnolia Shopping Center, in the 5100 block of Hollister Avenue.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded about 8:45 p.m. Sunday to the sandwich shop — which had been the target of another robbery just three weeks ago. Two employees said an unknown suspect had entered the store, pointed a gun at them and demanded money. The employees fled to the back of the store to avoid the suspect, who fled without getting any money, according to sheriff’s department spokesman Drew Sugars.

About 10:20 p.m. that night, a Santa Barbara police officer pursued a reckless driver in the 900 block of East Haley Street, Sugars said. After about six blocks, the driver crashed into a retaining wall in the 1200 block of Diana Lane. The driver ran, but police caught him soon after searching the area.

Sugars said police found a handgun inside the vehicle, which had been reported stolen out of Isla Vista.

Santa Barbara police contacted the Sheriff’s Department, which launched an investigation of the 17-year-old suspect in the car theft. Detectives linked the teen to Sunday’s attempted robbery, Sugars said.

The juvenile, who already had been booked into Juvenile Hall in the stolen-car incident, was booked Monday on charges of attempted robbery and commercial burglary. His name and photo were not released because he is a juvenile.

The first robbery, which occurred the evening of June 23, remains under investigation. No one was injured in either incident.

Anyone with information about either crime is asked to call sheriff’s detectives at 805.681.4150 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

