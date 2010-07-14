Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 4:43 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

United Way Recognizes Volunteer Keith Kennon with Community Service Champion Award

Kennon has been instrumental in launching the new United for Literacy initiative

By Matthew Weisner | July 14, 2010 | 6:50 p.m.

United Way of Santa Barbara County has recognized Keith Kennon as the Community Service Champion of the Month.

Kennon, who received the Community Impact Volunteer of the Year Award earlier this year, has contributed hundreds of hours of volunteer service to date in 2010.

It's easy to find a volunteer opportunity that's right for you! Click here to register now with Volunteer SBC to customize your opportunities and learn how you can help.

He has been instrumental in the launch of United for Literacy, a new initiative designed to achieve United Way’s 10-year goal of increasing graduation rates 50 percent and increasing by 50 percent the number of children reading at or above grade level in every grade.

With a master’s in business administration from Wharton Business School and a strong desire to give back to the Santa Barbara community, Kennon has taken a leadership role in shaping the United for Literacy initiative, going beyond what is normally asked of a volunteer.

Kennon has given momentum of the UFL program, working on a variety of projects from film editing and Web design, to enhancing the network of schools and community organizations necessary to increase reading and graduation rates. He has been an invaluable asset to the Community Impact Department. His dedication, ownership of projects and his service attitude have been inspiring.

United Way Community Impact Director Joel Goforth said Kennon’s involvement has increased the organization’s capacity to execute its programs, despite limited resources.

“Since Keith became involved at United Way, the Reading Plus and United for Literacy programs have really taken off in the community,” Goforth said. “Much of this success can be attributed to the hard work and dedication that Keith has brought to this organization as a volunteer.”

Each month, a volunteer panel reviews nominations received and selects one outstanding volunteer or group of volunteers to receive the award. The winner is then presented with a plaque donated by sponsor Tri-Valley Trophies in Goleta.

For more information or to submit a volunteer nomination, contact United Way volunteer coordinator Matthew Weisner at 805.965.8591 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Matthew Weisner is a volunteer coordinator for United Way of Santa Barbara County.

