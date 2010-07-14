Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Elects Board Officers

Steve Lew will serve a third term as chairman; other officers are Michelle Martinich and Christopher Jones

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care elected officers for its board of directors at its annual meeting last month at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort in Santa Barbara, according to Lynda Tanner, president and chief executive officer of the medical nonprofit organization.

Serving a third term as board chairman is Steve Lew.

Michelle Martinich, senior vice president and chief financial officer of American Riviera Bank, is serving as chairwoman-elect and treasurer. Secretary is Christopher Jones, partner in the Law Offices of Eaton, Jones & Michelon.

Before retiring, Lew served for more than 25 years with Universal Studios Inc., which included the position of president and chief operating officer of Universal Studios Hollywood and president and chief executive officer of Universal Studios Florida.

In the Santa Barbara community, Lew is active with the Montecito Association and the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.

“Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is so fortunate to have these wonderful community members help us provide the best quality, comprehensive health care,” Tanner said. “All of us benefit from their efforts.”

