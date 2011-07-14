Indulge Your Sweet Tooth at July 24 Cupcake Camp Santa Barbara

There may be no sweeter — or yummier — way to help a good cause than to participate in this year’s Cupcake Camp Santa Barbara, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 24 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

The doors will open to cupcake enthusiasts from around the city and county to an event presented by Cupcakes for Cancer, a nonprofit created in 2007 by then 13-year-old Blakely Colvin of Solvang. The event will bring together local cupcake companies and the public to showcase their products as well as raise money for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.

An event for cupcake lovers and families, Cupcake Camp is designed like a wine tasting only with cupcakes. Participants bake cupcakes to bring, or just come to eat and help a good cause.

Whole Foods will host a raffle and provide cold hormone-free milk to all attendees. Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will supply complimentary coffee. Activities planned include cupcake tasting, a bakers competition, a cake auction, a Betsy Johnson party dress fashion show, a cupcake crafts boutique, a cupcake eating contest and, new this year, WhoDelicious will present a Fairy Princess Costume Parade to promote its Party Room.

Cupcake Camp Santa Barbara 2010 was a “sweet success,” Colvin said, with more than 900 attendees and 40 cupcake vendors. “Everyone had an amazing time. There were brides to be, families and all ages who showed up. And thanks to the community support, Cupcakes for Cancer was able to donate $10,000 to TBCF from our event.”

During the event there will be a cupcake competition at the professional, amateur and youth levels. Categories include Best Santa Barbara Themed, Most Unique Ingredient and Best Tasting Cupcake of Cupcake Camp Santa Barbara 2011! Sign up soon to show off your baking talents. Baker spaces are limited. Event photography will be done by Frosting Photography of Ventura.

Tickets are $10 (for four cupcake tastings, milk and coffee) at the door or online. Click here or call 805.448.7336 for more information, to purchase tickets or to register for the baking competition or cake auction.

Also new this year, 11-year-old Francesca Davis of Solvang, who started HOPE in a Blanket, will collect gently used blankets for the homeless of Santa Barbara. Any attendee who brings a blanket will receive an extra ticket for an extra cupcake at the cupcake vendor of their choice. The blankets will be donated to Casa Esperanza of Santa Barbara.

The professional bakeries that will be part of our event include WhoDelicious of Santa Barbara, Sugar Cat Studio of Santa Barbara, Crushcakes & Cafe of Santa Barbara and Carpinteria, Santa Ynez Valley Sweets, Two Little Birds Bakery of Paso Robles, Lickety Split Gourmet Cupcakes of Grover Beach, Design Cakes & Cupcakes of San Diego, Fatgirl Baking Co. of Oxnard and Surkuras Cakes & Catering of Los Angeles.

— Blakely Colvin, 17, is the founder of Cupcakes for Cancer.