Gerald Carpenter: ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’ Jumps to Center Stage Theater

Starting at the Center Stage Theater on Thursday and running through Sunday will be Tennessee Williams’ 1955 Pulitzer Prize-winner Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, directed by Carol Becker, who also served as sound designer, with costumes by Diana Mann and lighting design by Adolfo Rodriguez.

The production stars Megan Blakeley (Maggie the Cat), Gordon Carmadelle (Brick), Kenlyn Kanouse (Big Mama) and Oh Rhyne (Big Daddy), with Ariella Fiore, Jeffrey Olin, Perry Shields, George Lofland, Bella Elena Garcia Holland, Mac Claytor, Riley Bream and Brandon Tyler Holland.

Alex Cockburn once wrote, “Those hoping for a ‘50s revival ought to remind themselves what 1950s furniture was like to come home drunk to.”

Williams (1911-83) always maintained that Cat on a Hot Tin Roof was his favorite among his plays, possibly because he came as close as he ever got to outing himself in it. It is all but impossible now, even for those who were alive in those years, to recall the atmosphere of fear and horror surrounding the subject of homosexuality during the 1950s. If your child was exposed as a Soviet agent, you would be in less social trouble than if he or she were found to prefer their own sex to the opposite one.

For the homosexual him or herself, exposure meant nothing less than social death — job loss, banishment from family and (straight) friends, and not infrequently some form of incarceration. It is this fear, this horror that grip the heart of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof like an iron maiden.

Brick Pollitt, son of a wealthy Southern cotton tycoon, Big Daddy Pollitt, had a close friend named Skipper who committed suicide. Brick got immediately drunk and has stayed drunk ever since. He and his infinitely desirable wife have not made love for a very long time, though, as the presumed favorite of his father, providing Big Daddy with a grandchild would certainly clinch the inheritance.

The play takes place before, during and after the 65th birthday party for the patriarch, who is unknowingly dying of cancer. Now, everybody in the Pollitt family is lying to everybody else about something, and everybody is lying to Big Daddy (and Big Mama) about Big Daddy’s medical condition. Lies are the habitual medium of discourse in the family, and the repression of all inconvenient truths is what gives the play its odd, feverish energy. There is nothing quite like it in the American theater.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof plays at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Ticket prices are $25 for general admission and $20 seniors and students with I.D. Call the Center Stage Theater Box Office at 805.963.0408 to purchase by phone with Visa or Mastercard, or click here to order online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .