Paul Suding: Create the Wow Factor When Selling Your Home

Paying attention to little details can have a big impact on prospective buyers

By Paul Suding, Noozhawk Columnist | July 14, 2011

How important is a buyer’s first impression of your home? I know you’ve heard it said before, but you really do get only one chance to make them say, “Wow!”

So, make the time to take care of the exterior details that will make your home stand out when buyers first lay eyes on it. Starting at the top, make sure your roofing materials are functional and looking good. Gutters should be cleaned out and repaired and any signs of water damage eliminated.

Little details have a huge impact and can make your house really pop! Paint is cheap, but pays off handsomely when you apply it to any trim, railings, shutters and especially the front door. New door hardware, doorknob and knocker wouldn’t hurt. And a new mailbox and street numbers make a good impression, too.

Once you’ve improved those details, you can light it all up with attractive outdoor lighting.

Finally, there’s the front yard and driveway. Your walkways and driveway set the tone for the rest of the scene, so make sure they are meticulously swept, edged and maintained. And of course, if you have a front lawn, mow it regularly, keep it fertilized for a lush look and keep pulling those weeds.

It’s easy to save money while still giving your yard a more finished landscaped look by simply buying lots of beautiful flowering plants. Plant them in groups, and place mulch around them or use large decorative pots on your porch and strategic areas around your driveway and walkways.

You know how important first impressions are, so take advantage of your opportunity to maximize your home’s appeal. Then start counting the “Wows.”

Paul Suding, a real estate agent with Cool Santa Barbara Homes and Village Properties, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. He can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.455.8055.

