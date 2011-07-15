Friday, June 1 , 2018, 5:08 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Old Spanish Days Kicks Off Fiesta Season with Fiesta Ranchera

Junior Spirit and Spirit of Fiesta help get the annual tradition swingin' at Rancho La Patera & Stow House in Goleta

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | July 15, 2011 | 2:00 a.m.

Old Spanish Days’ fourth annual Fiesta Ranchera on Thursday touted tasty local fare and a glimpse into upcoming events.

The event, hosted at Rancho La Patera & Stow House in Goleta, serves as a fundraiser for the Goleta Valley Historical Society and Old Spanish Days. It kicked off the Fiesta season with flamenco dancers, local restaurant booths, and wine and tequila tastings.

Goleta Mayor Margaret Connell and organizers welcomed attendees and introduced the Junior Spirit and Spirit of Fiesta.

Junior Spirit Anais Crespo Pena, 11, is an avid flamenco dancer and student at Saint Raphael School. Her love of dancing runs in the family, as her mother performed as the 1971 Junior Spirit of Fiesta.

Marisa Leon Haro, this year’s Spirit of Fiesta, is a recent graduate of St. Bonaventure High School in Ventura. In addition to her dancing, she was involved in the honors program, varsity soccer, youth ministry and the associated student body.

Old Spanish Days’ events in Santa Barbara will run Aug. 3-7.

Click here for a full calendar of events.

Fiesta Ranchera was sponsored by presenting sponsor Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf; gold sponsor Cox Communications; and silver sponsors Bellavista Designs, EventRents, Hollister Brewing Co., LBPS Events, MarBorg Industries, ParentClick.com, Rockin Double RC Ranch and Venoco Inc.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

