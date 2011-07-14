Friday, June 1 , 2018, 5:10 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Business

Gas Prices On the Rise Again in Santa Barbara

Costs increase after decreases the past two months, though an Auto Club spokesman says demand hasn't gone up

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | July 14, 2011 | 11:51 p.m.

Unleaded gasoline cost Santa Barbara motorists nearly 6 cents more this week after declining for the past two months, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.

The average price of a gallon of unleaded gas was $3.89 Thursday and 5.7 cents more than it was last Thursday. It was still 13.5 cents less than it was a month ago but 78.7 cents more than this time last year, according to GasBuddy.com.

Santa Barbara is home to some of the highest gas prices in the nation and has seen prices increase each of the past six days after they slightly decreased the past two months. Prices are rising even though the demand for oil hasn’t necessarily increased in the United States, according to Auto Club spokesman Jeffrey Spring.

“The demand hasn’t picked up here for a while, but the perception is there is more demand for oil in developing countries,” he said. “Although (demand isn’t up) here, prices may be based on the worldwide look which will push the price of oil up.”

The average price of gas nationwide pushed up 6.6 cents in the past week and 3 cents statewide. But Spring questioned whether the actual price of gas increased or whether it jumped because of speculation.

“Last week’s higher oil and wholesale gasoline prices related to the weaker dollar had a quick impact at the pump for local drivers,” Spring said. “Oil is now trading lower than $100 a barrel again, so it remains to be seen whether prices will continue to rise.”

A barrel of crude oil has stayed at $95 the past two weeks.

South Coast residents can find the least expensive gas at the Educated Car Wash at 3735 State St. at $3.64. The next least expensive stations are the Thrifty at 4069 State St. and the Conserv Fuel at 150 S. La Cumbre Road at $3.75 a gallon. Drivers can head to the ARCO at 1116 Casitas Pass Road for gas priced at $3.76 a gallon and the ARCO at 3618 State St. for gas priced at $3.77. The Shell at 3060 State St. has the lowest price on diesel fuel, at $4.19 a gallon.

The most expensive station was the Mobil at 49 Glen Annie Road and the Chevron at 6895 Hollister Ave. with gas priced at $4.29 a gallon for unleaded.

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 