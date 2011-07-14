Friday, June 1 , 2018, 5:17 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Spectrum Plans July 30 Spin Challenge to Benefit Indonesian Orphans

Donations will support Santa Barbara County volunteers working with the Widhya Asih Foundation

By Karen O'Hara for Spectrum | July 14, 2011 | 4:18 p.m.

Spin Challenge, a fundraising event for Indonesian orphans, will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30 at the Uptown Spectrum gym, 3908 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Donations will be used to support Santa Barbara County volunteers who will be working with the Widhya Asih Foundation in Melaya, Indonesia, to improve living conditions for orphans and other children whose parents do not have the means to support them.

Gym members and nonmembers are invited to participate in the challenge for a minimum of one hour of spinning and a maximum of five hours. A donation of $20 per hour, per bike is requested. Each session will be led by a trained spin instructor. Participants will have a chance to win prizes at the end of each class.

The event is sponsored by Developing World Connections, a Canadian nonprofit organization, with assistance from the Santa Barbara-based Amazon Conservation Project and the Widhya Asih Foundation, which provides food and shelter to more than 450 children at seven facilities in Indonesia.

To reserve a spin bike, call Spectrum at 805.563.8700 or email Spin Challenge coordinator Karen O’Hara at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Karen O’Hara is the Spin Challenge coordinator for Spectrum.

 

