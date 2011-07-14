Friday, June 1 , 2018, 5:19 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Stage Left Productions Kicking Summer Into High Gear with ‘Grease’

Local youths will perform the musical July 23-24 at Goleta Valley Junior High School

By Dave Arthurs for Stage Left Productions | July 14, 2011 | 2:01 p.m.

Greased lightning is coming to town this summer as Stage Left Productions revs the engines for its 12th summer with the high-octane musical Grease.

More than 80 local performers ages 10 to 16 will capture the look and sound of 1950s America with the fun-filled antics of those bee-boppin’ kids from Rydell High. An abundance of poodle skirts, bobby socks, side burns and well-greased coifs will be “hand jiving” in the theater of Goleta Valley Junior High School, 6100 Stow Canyon Road, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $25 for reserved seating, and can be purchased at the door.

Stage Left Productions offers an intensive four-week summer performing arts program for young performing artists of all experience levels. The training program includes dance and vocal instruction, set and costume design and construction, actor training, improvisation and audition technique. While they are singing and dancing their hearts out, the young actors are simultaneously learning valuable lessons in confidence, cooperation, respect and team spirit.

In addition, Stage Left offers a technical track that allows students to explore their interest in what it takes to build a show behind the scenes. In full swing this year, and like never before, the student crew is making their creative mark on the sets and costumes.

Now in its 12th year, Stage Left Productions was created and developed by Shana Lynch Arthurs and Steven Lovelace. Arthurs, a California credentialed teacher who teaches performing arts at Crane Country Day School, is also a trained and working professional in the performing arts. Lovelace is choreographer and director of Santa Barbara Dance Arts.

The acclaimed Michael Eglin will provide musical direction and accompaniment, along with musical direction and vocal training by Sarah Eglin. Inspired sets, sounds, lighting and costumes are being created under the direction of Dave Guy, Andrew Sanchez, Dana Ortner and Janey Thompson.

Grease opened on Broadway in November 1972 and ran for 3,388 performances, setting a record at the time. The 1978 movie rendition starred John Travolta as tough-guy Danny Zuko and Olivia Newton-John as Sandy, the squeaky clean Australian exchange student. For decades, audiences have found it hard to stay in their seats during the show’s most notable songs, including “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightning,” “Beauty School Dropout” and “We Go Together.”

— Dave Arthurs represents Stage Left Productions.

