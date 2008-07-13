Commentary: Cars Are Not the Culprit in Transportation Standoff

The alternate title of Plan Santa Barbara should be “Why worry about statistics when you have ideology.”

The Santa Barbara General Plan Update is an ongoing pretense ignoring fact for fantasy. Plan Santa Barbara is a dagger, intended to deliver a death blow to free choice of transportation. Elected officials and staff claim rational transportation planning is based on historical patterns. Oh, really ...!

Is the council preserving “historic” Santa Barbara? Is congesting traffic and destroying core corridors of transportation a return to “historical” transportation modes?

Under Spanish and Mexican rule, Santa Barbara was a small cattle outpost providing beef and leather products to the Spanish Crown, and later to Mexico and foreign traders. The “historical” Santa Barbara transportation grid was created for horse-powered vehicles and pedestrian use. The same streets being so enthusiastically destroyed as a blow to “car dominance,” reflect historical planning to accept wide turns by horse-drawn wagons, and parking for customers in their horse-powered vehicles.

The advent of U.S. rule ushered in modern multicrop agriculture and the new industrial age sweeping over all but the isolated backwater societies in the world. Affordable 20th-century

personal transportation allowed the common folk individual access to methods of travel previously reserved to the wealthy. Destinations generated travel. The growing middle class

could afford to travel. Ease of travel also provided efficient, fast emergency services, making living not only more comfortable but far safer then ever before.

Anti-car coalitions along this coastal strip propagandize the Chicken Little sky-is-falling world view. Anti-choice advocates cite pollution and quality of life as the need to take away your travel options. Environmental Protection Agency data show a dramatic reduction in the United States and California in all sources of motor vehicle pollution in the past 30 years!

Planning to destroy Santa Barbara parking is not historical. Closing De la Guerra Plaza for a Disneyland in Santa Barbara is not historical, and it’s detrimental to business. Plans to destroy the successful operation of the De la Vina “Y” ignore its history as part of the original urban Highway 101.

They want to fund their absurdity with taxes like Measure A, backed with manufactured leading-question polls. With your tax dollars they create and celebrate your transportation misery and discomfort because, in a free society, free choice rejects them.

Additionally, without proper off-street parking, high-density ghetto-like housing and restricted street travel capacity are foolish and not part of Santa Barbara history. Why did the chicken cross the street? Because the city collapsed and there weren’t any traffic or people to stop her.

Cars Are Basic is represented by board members Geoff Bloomingdale, Greg Gandrud, Rob Raffealli, Bea Rosales, Bob Stevens and Scott Wenz.